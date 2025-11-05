Matson, Inc. Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Earnings

Matson Inc ( (MATX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Matson Inc presented to its investors.

Matson, Inc., a prominent player in the ocean transportation and logistics sector, provides essential freight services across the Pacific, including expedited routes from China to the U.S. West Coast. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Matson reported a decline in net income to $134.7 million from $199.1 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share also decreasing from $5.89 to $4.24. The company’s consolidated revenue fell to $880.1 million, primarily due to reduced freight rates and container volumes in its China service. Matson’s Ocean Transportation segment saw a notable decrease in operating income by 35%, attributed to lower demand in the Transpacific tradelane and reduced freight rates. However, the company experienced growth in container volumes in Hawaii and Alaska, while Guam and China saw declines. The Logistics segment also faced a downturn with a decrease in operating income by 11.7%, impacted by lower contributions from freight forwarding and supply chain management. Looking ahead, Matson anticipates a challenging fourth quarter with expectations of a 30% decrease in consolidated operating income compared to the previous year, although a recent trade agreement between the U.S. and China may provide some stability in the trading environment.

