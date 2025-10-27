Matsa Resources Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Matsa Resources Limited ( (AU:MAT) ).

Matsa Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 26 November 2025 in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person, by proxy, or through an authorized representative. The company emphasizes the importance of the Notice and proxy form, available on its website, and urges shareholders to update their contact details for electronic communications.

More about Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited is a company based in Perth, Western Australia, operating in the mining industry. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker MAT and focuses on mineral exploration and development.

YTD Price Performance: 214.29%

Average Trading Volume: 1,994,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$102.8M

