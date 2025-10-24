Matsa Resources Issues Over 11 Million New Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Matsa Resources Limited ( (AU:MAT) ) has shared an announcement.

Matsa Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 11,301,942 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of unlisted options. This move is part of the company’s compliance with the Corporations Act and reflects its ongoing efforts to manage its financial structure, potentially impacting its market capitalization and shareholder distribution.

Matsa Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is based in Perth, Western Australia, and is involved in the issuance of shares and management of options as part of its financial operations.

