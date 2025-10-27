Matsa Resources Advances Gold Mining Operations and Secures Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Matsa Resources Limited ( (AU:MAT) ).

Matsa Resources Limited reported significant progress in its operations for the quarter ending September 2025, with the commencement of ore mining at the Devon Pit Gold Mine, resulting in the production of 2,604 ounces of gold. The company has also completed a $10 million capital raising and secured an additional $5 million in funding to support future growth. Furthermore, Matsa has engaged Entech for mining optimizations at several gold deposits, and AngloGold Ashanti has initiated fieldwork on option tenements, indicating a strategic focus on expanding its gold mining capabilities.

More about Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on gold exploration and production. Its flagship project is the Lake Carey Gold Project located in Western Australia, where it is actively mining at the Devon Pit Gold Mine and conducting exploration activities.

YTD Price Performance: 214.29%

Average Trading Volume: 1,994,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$102.8M

Learn more about MAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue