Matrix Composites Issues New Employee Incentives

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd has announced the issuance of new unquoted securities, including 1,063,039 performance rights and 202,124 options as part of an employee incentive scheme, with both issuances dated April 10, 2024. These securities are part of a compensation strategy aimed at incentivizing and rewarding employees and will not be quoted on the ASX.

