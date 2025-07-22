Matica Fintec Announces Major Share Capital and Ownership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Matica Fintec SpA ( (IT:MFT) ) has shared an update.

Matica Fintec S.p.A. announced a significant change in its share capital and ownership structure following a capital increase. The capital increase, effective from July 21, 2025, resulted in Matica SA’s stake rising to 80.86% of the company’s share capital, while DISO Verwaltungs AG’s stake decreased to 8.03%. This restructuring is part of Matica Fintec’s strategic efforts to enhance its market positioning and shareholder value.

Matica Fintec S.p.A. is an innovative SME listed on Euronext Growth Milan, specializing in the design, production, and marketing of advanced systems for issuing digital cards for financial and governmental institutions.

