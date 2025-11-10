Matador Technologies Secures $10.5 Million to Boost Bitcoin Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Matador Technologies Inc. ( (TSE:MATA) ) has issued an announcement.

Matador Technologies Inc. has secured a $10.5 million convertible note facility with ATW Partners to expand its Bitcoin holdings, aiming to acquire up to 1,000 BTC by 2026 and 6,000 BTC by 2027. This move is part of Matador’s strategy to hold approximately 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, positioning it among the top 20 corporate holders globally. The facility will support Matador’s long-term Bitcoin plan, with interest rates on the notes potentially decreasing following a successful uplisting to NASDAQ or NYSE. The transaction highlights Matador’s commitment to enhancing its Bitcoin treasury and underscores its focus on innovation and capital efficiency in the digital asset space.

More about Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and developing products to enhance the Bitcoin network. The company combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure to drive long-term shareholder value. Matador is expanding its global presence by investing in HODL Systems, an Indian digital asset treasury company, to strengthen its position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company.

Average Trading Volume: 89,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$20.52M

