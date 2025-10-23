Matador Resources Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Matador Resources ( (MTDR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Matador Resources presented to its investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy firm, specializes in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources, primarily focusing on the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. In its recent earnings report, Matador Resources highlighted a robust third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in production and financial performance. The company reported record production levels, including a 22% year-over-year increase in total production, and a notable increase in oil and natural gas outputs. Matador also announced a 20% increase in its annual dividend and has repurchased 1.3 million shares, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company has revised its full-year 2025 guidance upward, expecting increased production and a higher number of operated wells turned to sales. Looking ahead, Matador anticipates further production growth in 2026 while reducing capital expenditures by 8 to 12%, reflecting its focus on operational efficiency and strategic growth. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects, supported by a strong balance sheet and a flexible capital program.

