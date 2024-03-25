Matador Resources Bolsters Financial Flexibility and Credit Terms

An update from Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is now available.

MRC Energy Company has revised its credit facility, reaffirming its borrowing base at $2.5 billion, and upsizing the maximum amount to $3.5 billion with an extended maturity date to March 2029. This adjustment also includes an increase in their elected borrowing commitments to $1.5 billion and the replacement of Truist Bank with PNC Bank as the administrative agent. As of March 22, 2024, they had $570 million in outstanding borrowings and $41.7 million in letters of credit. The company publicly announced these changes through a press release on March 25, 2024.

