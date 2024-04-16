Matador Mining Touts Successful Malachite Drilling

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:MZZ) has released an update.

Matador Mining Limited has reported the successful completion of their maiden reverse circulation drill program at the Malachite site, despite adverse weather conditions leading to an early wrap-up. The RC drilling, which is both cost-effective and efficient, has outperformed expectations and preliminary results are set to identify key diamond drill targets for exploration later in the year. Excitement builds as the company anticipates assay results from their high-priority O-2 target within the coming months.

