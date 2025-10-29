MasterCraft Boat Holdings Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings ( (MCFT) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. held its annual meeting of shareholders where three proposals were voted on. The shareholders elected seven board nominees for a one-year term, ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the accounting firm for fiscal year 2026, and approved executive compensation on an advisory basis.

The most recent analyst rating on (MCFT) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MasterCraft Boat Holdings stock, see the MCFT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MCFT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MCFT is a Outperform.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ overall score reflects a strong technical outlook and a robust balance sheet but is tempered by valuation concerns and financial performance challenges. Improvements in profitability and operational efficiencies, coupled with effective inventory management, are positive, but the company must navigate macroeconomic headwinds and tariff uncertainties.

To see Spark’s full report on MCFT stock, click here.

More about MasterCraft Boat Holdings

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. operates in the recreational boating industry, focusing on the design, manufacturing, and sale of premium boats.

Average Trading Volume: 137,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $365.8M

For detailed information about MCFT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue