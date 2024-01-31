Mastech Digital Board Member Watzinger to Exit

Mastech Holdings Inc (MHH) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Gerhard Watzinger, a member of the Board of Directors at Mastech Digital, Inc., has decided not to run for reelection as a Class I director at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. He will continue to fulfill his duties, including serving on various committees, until his term expires at the meeting. His decision is based on personal commitments and not due to any disagreement with the Company.

