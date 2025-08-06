Mast Energy Developments Enters AI Datacentre Power Supply Joint Venture

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mast Energy Developments PLC ( (GB:MAST) ) has provided an update.

Mast Energy Developments PLC has announced a joint venture with C-Zero Markets Ltd to develop AI datacentre power supply solutions. This initiative aligns with the UK government’s goal to significantly increase AI computing capacity by 2030, with electricity demand expected to rise to 8 GW. The joint venture positions Mast Energy as an early mover in the AI datacentre industry, with plans to develop 50 MW of power supply projects in the short term and scale to 150+ MW. This strategy is expected to complement and grow Mast Energy’s existing portfolio, enhancing its market positioning and offering new opportunities for collaboration with AI datacentre developers.

More about Mast Energy Developments PLC

Mast Energy Developments PLC operates in the energy industry, focusing on power supply solutions. The company is involved in developing and operating flexible generation (flexgen) projects and aims to build a portfolio of over 300 MW. Its market focus includes providing power solutions for AI datacentres, leveraging partnerships to expand its capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 729,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £10.37M

