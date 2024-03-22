Masimo Corp Contemplates Spinning Off Consumer Business

Masimo Corp (MASI) has shared an update.

Masimo Corporation has announced that its Board of Directors is considering the possibility of spinning off its consumer business. This strategic move is aimed at evaluating the potential benefits of separating the consumer segment from the main corporation, which could lead to enhanced focus and growth opportunities for both divisions. The market is buzzing with anticipation as investors await further details on this potential corporate restructuring.

