Masco Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Masco Corporation ( (MAS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Masco Corporation presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Masco Corporation, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products, including well-known brands like Behr paint and Delta faucets. The company operates primarily in the home improvement and building products sector, leveraging its strong brand portfolio across various product categories and geographies.

In its third quarter of 2025, Masco Corporation reported a 3% decline in net sales, amounting to $1,917 million. Despite the challenging market conditions, the company managed to repurchase 1.8 million shares for $124 million, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns. The earnings per share stood at $0.90, with an adjusted figure of $0.97, marking a 10% decrease compared to the previous year.

Key financial metrics from the quarter highlight a decrease in operating profit by 15% to $303 million, with the operating margin dropping 220 basis points to 15.8%. The Plumbing Products segment saw a modest increase in net sales by 2%, while the Decorative Architectural Products segment experienced a 12% decrease. The company’s liquidity remained robust at $1,559 million, including availability under its revolving credit facility.

Looking ahead, Masco Corporation anticipates its 2025 earnings per share to range between $3.84 and $3.89, with an adjusted range of $3.90 to $3.95. The management remains optimistic about leveraging its industry-leading brands and innovative product portfolio to drive long-term shareholder value, despite the ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue