Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. Executes Treasury Share Buyback

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. ( (IT:MARP) ) has provided an announcement.

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. announced the purchase of 4,000 treasury shares as part of a buyback program approved earlier in the year. This transaction, executed through Integrae SIM S.p.A., signifies the company’s strategic move to manage its share capital, holding a total of 108,750 treasury shares, which represents 1.6632% of its share capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:MARP) stock is a Buy with a EUR5.20 price target.

More about Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Marzocchi Pompe is a leading company in the design, production, and marketing of high-performance gear pumps and motors, serving industrial, mobile, and automotive sectors. Founded in 1949 and controlled by the Marzocchi family, the company operates entirely in Italy and has a presence in over 50 countries through an international distribution network.

Average Trading Volume: 4,422

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €15.69M

