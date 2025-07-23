Marzocchi Pompe Reports Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. ( (IT:MARP) ) is now available.

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. reported a decline in net revenue for the first half of 2025, attributed to a global industry slowdown, particularly in the automotive sector and the U.S. market. Despite the challenging market conditions, the company continued to invest in strategic initiatives, including launching new products and enhancing production capacity, to strengthen its competitiveness and prepare for market recovery.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:MARP) stock is a Buy with a EUR5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. stock, see the IT:MARP Stock Forecast page.

More about Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. is a leading company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of high-performance gear pumps and motors. Founded in 1949, the company serves various sectors, including industrial, mobile, and automotive applications. It operates primarily from Italy and has a global distribution network in over 50 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 4,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €18.05M

See more data about MARP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue