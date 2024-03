Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) has shared an announcement.

Mary E. Thigpen has decided not to seek re-election to the board of directors of Hope Bancorp, Inc. at the upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. This decision is not due to any conflicts or disagreements regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Hope Bancorp extends its gratitude to Ms. Thigpen for her committed service during her tenure.

