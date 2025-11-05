Maruwa Co. Revises Earnings Forecast Amid Business Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Maruwa Co ( (JP:5344) ).

Maruwa Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to recent changes in business performance. Despite a slight decrease in the projected net sales and operating profit compared to the previous forecast, the company still anticipates an overall increase in revenue and profit for the full fiscal year. However, the company has expressed caution regarding profit figures below ordinary profit due to potential exchange rate volatility.

Maruwa Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing ceramics and electronic components. The company is listed on the TSE Prime and NSE Premier markets, indicating a significant presence in the Japanese stock exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 125,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen541.3B

