Maruichi Steel Tube Finalizes Treasury Share Disposal with Minimal Financial Impact

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. ( (JP:5463) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock to its directors and employees, following a resolution made in July 2025. Due to some employees not completing necessary procedures, there was a partial forfeiture of rights, leading to a reduction in the total number of shares disposed of. The changes are expected to have minimal impact on the company’s financial results for the current fiscal year.

More about Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd.

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of steel tubes. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its significant role in the steel manufacturing sector.

Average Trading Volume: 157,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen265.5B

