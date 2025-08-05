Marui Group Reports Strong Q1 Financial Results and Increased Dividend Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Marui Group Co ( (JP:8252) ) just unveiled an update.

Marui Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with a 12.9% rise in revenue and a 37.1% increase in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating strong financial health and a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8252) stock is a Hold with a Yen2700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marui Group Co stock, see the JP:8252 Stock Forecast page.

More about Marui Group Co

Marui Group Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the retail and financial services industry. The company is known for its department stores and credit card services, focusing on providing a comprehensive shopping and financial experience to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,117,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen565B

