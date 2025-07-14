Marui Group Announces Details of Secondary Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Marui Group Co ( (JP:8252) ) has issued an announcement.

Marui Group Co., Ltd. has announced the selling price and other details for its secondary offering of common stock, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. The offering includes a selling price of ¥2,871.0 per share, with a total selling price amounting to ¥25,663,294,800. This move is expected to impact the company’s financial strategy and market position, as it involves a significant number of shares and monetary value, potentially affecting stakeholders and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8252) stock is a Hold with a Yen2700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marui Group Co stock, see the JP:8252 Stock Forecast page.

Marui Group Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for its diverse range of services, including department store operations, credit card services, and retail property management, focusing primarily on the Japanese market.

YTD Price Performance: 22.34%

Average Trading Volume: 873,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen541.5B

