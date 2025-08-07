Marui Group Announces Corrections to Financial Material

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Marui Group Co ( (JP:8252) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Marui Group Co., Ltd. announced corrections to its FACT BOOK, specifically in the section regarding ‘Procurement through Liquidation of Receivables.’ These corrections address numerical mistakes in the financial material, potentially impacting stakeholders’ understanding of the company’s financial operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8252) stock is a Hold with a Yen2700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marui Group Co stock, see the JP:8252 Stock Forecast page.

More about Marui Group Co

Marui Group Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on department stores and credit card services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,121,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen564B

