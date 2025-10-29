Marquee Resources Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Marquee Resources Ltd ( (AU:MQR) ) has issued an update.

Marquee Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of 81,818,181 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 29, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing the company’s liquidity and market presence, thereby impacting its operational strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Marquee Resources Ltd

Marquee Resources Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing projects with significant potential in the energy and metals sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 5,968,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.53M

