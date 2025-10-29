Marquee Resources Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Marquee Resources Ltd ( (AU:MQR) ) is now available.

Marquee Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, specifically unlisted options with an exercise price of 2 cents and an expiry of 30 months from the date of issue. This issuance, totaling over 139 million securities, is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The move indicates Marquee Resources’ strategic financial maneuvers to potentially strengthen its capital structure, which could have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Marquee Resources Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 5,968,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.53M

