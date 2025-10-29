Marquee Resources Completes $900,000 Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Marquee Resources Ltd ( (AU:MQR) ) has issued an update.

Marquee Resources Limited has successfully completed a tranche 2 placement of 81,818,181 ordinary fully paid shares at an issue price of $0.011 per share, raising $900,000. This capital raising, approved by shareholders, is part of the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its market position and operational capabilities.

