Marquee Resources Advances Mt Clement Project with Successful Drilling Campaign

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Marquee Resources Ltd ( (AU:MQR) ) has provided an update.

Marquee Resources Limited has reported the successful completion of its initial RC drilling campaign at the Mt Clement Project in Western Australia, which is focused on antimony, gold, and base metals. The drilling exceeded initial plans and confirmed multiple zones of antimony mineralization, suggesting potential for significant project scale enhancement. This development positions Marquee to leverage rising demand for antimony as a strategic metal, aligning with its growth ambitions and potentially benefiting shareholders.

More about Marquee Resources Ltd

Marquee Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of antimony, gold, and base metals projects. The company is actively engaged in expanding its resource base in Western Australia, particularly around the Mt Clement Project, which is strategically positioned near significant mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 6,114,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.33M

For an in-depth examination of MQR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue