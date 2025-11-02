Maronan Metals Completes Share Purchase Plan, Strengthens Capital for Project Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maronan Metals Ltd ( (AU:MMA) ) has provided an update.

Maronan Metals Limited has successfully completed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), raising $1.568 million through the issuance of 4,479,948 new shares at $0.35 each. This, combined with a previous $16 million placement, strengthens the company’s capital base to advance feasibility, drilling, and development activities at its Maronan Project, enhancing its readiness for mining operations.

Maronan Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary projects include the Maronan Silver-Lead and Copper-Gold Project located in northwest Queensland, Australia.

