Marksans Pharma’s UK Subsidiary Gains Approval for Exemestane Tablets

Marksans Pharma Limited ( (IN:MARKSANS) ) has shared an update.

Marksans Pharma Limited announced that its UK-based subsidiary, Relonchem Limited, has received Marketing Authorization from the UK MHRA for its Exemestane 25mg film-coated tablets. This authorization marks a significant step for Marksans Pharma, potentially enhancing its market position in the UK and expanding its product offerings in the oncology segment, thereby benefiting stakeholders by broadening the company’s reach in the pharmaceutical industry.

More about Marksans Pharma Limited

Marksans Pharma Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is involved in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations globally. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK, which are approved by major regulatory agencies such as the USFDA, UKMHRA, and Australian TGA. Marksans Pharma’s product portfolio covers key therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, central nervous system, anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterological, and anti-allergy medications.

Average Trading Volume: 102,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 86.31B INR



