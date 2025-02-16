Marketingforce Management Ltd Announces Director Resignation

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Marketingforce Management Ltd ( (HK:2556) ) has provided an announcement.

Marketingforce Management Ltd announced the resignation of Mr. Huang Shaodong as a non-executive director effective February 16, 2025. Mr. Huang’s decision to resign is attributed to his desire to adjust his work arrangements and focus more on his personal overseas business. The company expressed its gratitude for Mr. Huang’s contributions during his tenure.

