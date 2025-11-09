MarketAxess Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

MarketAxess Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

MarketAxess Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Marketaxess ((MKTX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for MarketAxess painted a complex picture of the company’s financial health and strategic direction. While there was strong revenue growth outside the U.S. credit market and significant advancements in key trading channels, the call also highlighted challenges such as flat commission revenue and an increased tax rate. The overall sentiment was balanced, reflecting both positive developments and areas of concern.

Strong Revenue Growth Outside U.S. Credit

MarketAxess reported a robust 10% revenue growth outside the U.S. credit market, showcasing the company’s ability to expand its footprint and capitalize on opportunities in international markets. This growth is a testament to the company’s strategic focus on global diversification.

Significant Growth in Key Trading Channels

The earnings call highlighted impressive growth in key trading channels. The client-initiated channel experienced a 10% growth in block trading average daily volume (ADV) across U.S. credit, emerging markets, and Eurobonds. Additionally, the portfolio trading channel saw a 20% increase in total portfolio trading ADV, with record U.S. high-yield ADV. The dealer-initiated channel also showed an 18% increase in ADV.

Launch of New Trading Protocols

MarketAxess introduced new trading protocols, including closing auctions for the fixed income market. This initiative is expected to provide an end-of-day liquidity solution, enhancing the company’s service offerings and potentially boosting trading volumes.

Global Expansion and Diversification

The company’s global expansion efforts are paying off, with 36% of global credit trading volume now driven by clients outside North America, up from 29% in 2020. This diversification is crucial for mitigating risks associated with regional market fluctuations.

Improved Cash Flow and Share Repurchase

MarketAxess reported generating $385 million in free cash flow over the trailing 12 months. The company also repurchased 595,000 shares year-to-date through October 2025, totaling $120 million, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Challenges in U.S. Credit Revenue

Despite a slight increase in revenue to $209 million for the quarter, U.S. credit revenue growth was hampered by the rise of new trading protocols and smaller-sized trades moving to portfolio trades at lower capture rates.

Flat Total Commission Revenue

The earnings call revealed that total commission revenue remained flat compared to the previous year, with a notable 9% decline in U.S. high-grade and stagnant growth in U.S. high yield.

Lower Total Credit Commissions

Total credit commission revenue decreased by 2% compared to the prior year, indicating challenges in maintaining commission levels amid evolving market dynamics.

Increased Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rate rose to 27.1%, up from 23% in the previous year, impacting the company’s net income and highlighting the need for strategic tax planning.

Forward-Looking Guidance

MarketAxess’s forward-looking guidance emphasizes adapting to challenging market conditions and addressing competitive pressures, particularly in U.S. credit. The company aims to drive higher revenue growth through faster technology enhancements while maintaining strong expense control, with full-year expenses expected at the low end of $505 million to $525 million.

In summary, the MarketAxess earnings call presented a balanced view of the company’s current position and future prospects. While there are significant growth areas, particularly outside the U.S. credit market and in key trading channels, challenges such as flat commission revenue and an increased tax rate remain. The company’s strategic initiatives and global expansion efforts are promising, but continued focus on technology and expense management will be crucial for sustained growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement