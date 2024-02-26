Marketaxess Appoints Ilene Fiszel Bieler as New CFO

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) has provided an update.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has announced the appointment of Ilene Fiszel Bieler as its new Chief Financial Officer starting May 22, 2024. Bieler, with an extensive background in financial services and a history at State Street Corporation and Barclays plc, brings a wealth of experience to the role. Her compensation includes a base salary of $450,000, with the potential for an $800,000 cash bonus and $1.15 million in equity awards annually. Additionally, she will receive a cash make-whole award and an equity make-whole award to compensate for incentives lost from her previous employer. Bieler has no familial ties to the company’s executives and holds no conflicting interests that must be disclosed.

