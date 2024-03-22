Maris-Tech Ltd.: Surging Revenue and Market Expansion

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) has released an update.

Maris-Tech Ltd. is experiencing a significant upward trajectory with a 308% revenue increase from 2020 to 2023 and forecasts a continued strong demand for its defense and AI-powered solutions, projecting revenues to reach $7 million in 2024. The company is making waves in various high-growth markets, including defense, homeland security, new space ventures, and smart city applications, with its edge AI-based computing and video management technologies. With a solid worldwide presence and a growing order backlog, Maris-Tech is positioning itself as a notable player in edge computing, which is expected to more than double in market size by 2028.

