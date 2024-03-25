Maris-Tech and Renesas Forge Innovative Tech Alliance

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) has released an update.

Maris-Tech Ltd. has partnered with the semiconductor giant Renesas Electronics Corporation to further edge computing solutions, earning a spot in Renesas’ Preferred Partner Program. This collaboration aims to revolutionize various markets including commercial, security, and space sectors by combining Maris-Tech’s AI and video analytics expertise with Renesas’s microcontroller technology. The partnership signifies both companies’ commitment to innovation and the development of intelligent, high-performance technologies.

