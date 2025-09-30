Marine Electricals Announces Trading Window Closure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Marine Electricals (India) Limited ( (IN:MARINE) ) is now available.

Marine Electricals (India) Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI’s insider trading regulations. This closure is effective from October 1, 2025, and will last until 48 hours after the company declares its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This move is part of the company’s adherence to regulatory standards and aims to maintain transparency and integrity in its financial disclosures.

More about Marine Electricals (India) Limited

Marine Electricals (India) Limited operates in the electrical industry, focusing on providing a range of electrical solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in marine electricals and has a significant presence in the market, catering to various stakeholders within the industry.

