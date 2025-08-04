Marico Limited Announces Intra-Group Restructuring to Enhance Digital Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Marico Limited ( (IN:MARICO) ) has issued an announcement.

Marico Limited has announced an intra-group restructuring as part of its digital-first strategy, integrating its subsidiary Apcos Naturals Private Limited, known for the ‘Just Herbs’ brand, into the parent company. This move aims to enhance operational synergies, optimize costs, and streamline the corporate structure, with no material impact on the company’s consolidated financials, as Apcos contributes only 0.91% to the overall turnover.

More about Marico Limited

Marico Limited operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on health, beauty, and wellness products. The company is known for its brands in hair care, skin care, edible oils, and healthy foods, with a market focus on delivering value through innovation and consumer-centric strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 95,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 922B INR

For an in-depth examination of MARICO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue