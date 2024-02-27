Marcus Corp. Revamps Executive Compensation and Incentive Plans

The latest announcement is out from Marcus Corp. (MCS).

The Marcus Corporation’s Board of Directors updated its Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) to bolster senior executives’ compensation with a new mix of cash, stock units, and restricted stock, tied to performance goals. The restructured LTIP rewards executives when the company’s return on invested capital and adjusted EBITDA growth hit specific targets relative to industry benchmarks, with payouts ranging from 25% to 150% of the target amount based on percentile achievements. Additionally, special restricted stock awards were granted to key leaders, vesting on the fourth anniversary of the grant, in recognition of their extraordinary contributions during challenging times. These strategic changes aim to align executive incentives with shareholder interests and enhance corporate performance.

For detailed information about MCS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.