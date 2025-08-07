Marcus Appoints Paul A. Leff to Board

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Marcus ( (MCS) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 5, 2025, The Marcus Corporation expanded its Board of Directors to 11 members and appointed Paul A. Leff as a new independent director. Leff, founder of Warbasse67 and former managing director of Perry Capital, is expected to bring valuable financial management and strategic planning expertise to the company as it seeks growth opportunities for its Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts divisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (MCS) stock is a Buy with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marcus stock, see the MCS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MCS is a Neutral.

Marcus Corporation’s overall stock score reflects a solid financial recovery and positive earnings call outcomes, countered by bearish technical indicators and valuation concerns. The recent corporate event adds a strategic advantage, but operational challenges in the theater and hotel segments require attention.

To see Spark’s full report on MCS stock, click here.

More about Marcus

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 985 screens at 78 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus, and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Average Trading Volume: 205,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $456.4M

Learn more about MCS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue