Marco Polo Marine Ltd Strikes Off Dormant Joint Venture

Marco Polo Marine Ltd. ( (SG:5LY) ) has provided an announcement.

Marco Polo Marine Ltd announced the striking off of M Renewables Co., Ltd, a dormant indirect joint venture in which it held a 49% stake, from the Companies Register of the Cayman Islands. This move is not expected to impact the company’s financial metrics, such as earnings per share or net tangible assets, for the fiscal year ending September 2025, and no directors or substantial shareholders have a direct or indirect interest in the transaction.

More about Marco Polo Marine Ltd.

Marco Polo Marine Ltd is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the marine industry. It primarily focuses on providing marine logistics and offshore services, catering to various market segments within the maritime sector.

Average Trading Volume: 10,997,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$210M

