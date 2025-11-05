Marathon Petroleum Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Marathon Petroleum ( (MPC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Marathon Petroleum presented to its investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, is a leading integrated downstream and midstream energy company, operating the largest refining system in the United States and owning a significant interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) announced a net income of $1.4 billion, or $4.51 per diluted share, marking a substantial increase from the previous year’s third-quarter net income of $622 million. The company’s adjusted net income stood at $915 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, showcasing strong performance driven by its Refining & Marketing and Midstream segments.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 billion, a significant rise from $2.5 billion in the same quarter last year. The Refining & Marketing segment achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion, benefiting from higher crack spreads and increased throughput. The Midstream segment also saw growth, with an adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion, supported by higher rates and recent acquisitions. Additionally, the company returned $926 million to shareholders, including $650 million in share repurchases, and announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend.

Strategically, Marathon Petroleum is investing in high-return projects across its refineries, including significant upgrades at its Los Angeles, Galveston Bay, and Robinson facilities. The company is also expanding its midstream operations, with projects like the Eiger Express Pipeline and the Secretariat processing plant, aimed at enhancing its integrated value chain and supporting increased producer activity.

Looking ahead, Marathon Petroleum remains focused on optimizing its portfolio and capital allocation strategies. The company’s integrated value chains and geographically diversified assets position it well to continue leading in capital allocation within the energy industry, as it seeks to enhance shareholder value through strategic investments and operational efficiencies.

