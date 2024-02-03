Marathon Digital Revamps Executive Compensation and Incentives

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 31, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. approved new compensation arrangements for its senior management team, including the CEO, CFO, COO, CTO, CGO, and CAO. These arrangements include Long Term Incentive Program (LTIP) grants based on 2023 performance, performance bonuses, and increased base salaries for 2024. LTIP grants vest over three years and are linked to company performance relative to a peer group of Bitcoin companies. Additionally, the Committee set annual bonus targets for 2024, contingent on achieving performance objectives, and approved annual RSU grants for board members, which vest immediately.

