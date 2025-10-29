MapLight Therapeutics Closes Successful IPO and Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. ( (MPLT) ) has issued an announcement.

MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. successfully closed its initial public offering (IPO) on October 28, 2025, issuing 14,750,000 shares of common stock at $17.00 per share, with underwriters exercising an option to purchase an additional 2,212,500 shares. Concurrently, the company completed a private placement with Goldman Sachs affiliates, raising gross proceeds of $296.3 million from both the IPO and private placement, which will enhance its financial position and market presence.

