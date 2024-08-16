Mapletree Industrial Trust Holds 14th AGM

Mapletree Industrial (SG:ME8U) has released an update.

Mapletree Industrial Trust successfully conducted its 14th Annual General Meeting, with a quorum present, at Mapletree Business City. The AGM saw changes in the management team, with acknowledgments given to Mr. Tham Kuo Wei for his past contributions and welcome remarks to newly appointed executives Ms. Ler Lily and Ms. Khoo Geng Foong. Key personnel, directors, and representatives from the trust’s legal and auditing firms were also in attendance.

