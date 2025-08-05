Mapletree Commercial Prices S$200 Million Green Notes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mapletree Commercial ( (SG:N2IU) ) has shared an update.

MPACT Management Ltd., managing Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, has announced the pricing of S$200 million in 2.45% Fixed Rate Senior Green Notes due 2032 under its Euro Medium Term Securities Programme. This issuance, rated Baa2 by Moody’s, highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable finance and strengthens its financial position, with DBS Bank Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited acting as joint lead managers.

More about Mapletree Commercial

Mapletree Commercial is involved in the management of real estate investment trusts, focusing on commercial properties in Asia. It provides investment opportunities through its securities programs and is actively engaged in sustainable finance initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 8,241,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$6.75B

