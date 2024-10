Maple Leaf Green World (TSE:MGW) has released an update.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. has announced a change of auditor, switching from Clearhouse LLP to MS Partners LLP. The change was initiated by the former auditor without any reservations or disagreements reported. This transition signifies a smooth continuation of Maple Leaf’s commitment to transparency and effective financial management.

