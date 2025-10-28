Mapath Capital Corp. Announces Private Placement and Shares-for-Debt Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Invictus Financial ( ($TSE:MPTH.H) ) has issued an update.

Mapath Capital Corp., a company listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange, has announced a non-brokered private placement to issue up to 20 million common shares at $0.05 per share, aiming to raise up to CDN $1 million. The proceeds will be used for working capital and debt repayment. Additionally, Mapath has negotiated a shares-for-debt transaction to settle $28,400 of non-cash payables with two creditors. The securities issued will be subject to a regulatory hold period, and two insiders are expected to participate in the offering.

More about Invictus Financial

Average Trading Volume: 1,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$391.9K

