Maoye International Holdings Announces Auditor Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Maoye International Holdings ( (HK:0848) ) has provided an update.

Maoye International Holdings Limited announced the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as its auditor due to a disagreement over audit fees for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The company has appointed Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited as the new auditor, citing their industry knowledge, technical competence, and experience with companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The board and audit committee believe this change is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders, and they expect no significant impact on the annual audit process.

More about Maoye International Holdings

Maoye International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the retail industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in various business activities, although specific products or services are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 1,176,786

Current Market Cap: HK$627.1M

For a thorough assessment of 0848 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue