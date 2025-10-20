Maoye International Appoints New Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Maoye International Holdings ( (HK:0848) ) is now available.

Maoye International Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Xu Jing as an independent non-executive director. The company confirms that Ms. Xu has no financial or other interests in the company or its subsidiaries, nor any connections with core connected persons, ensuring her independence in the role.

Average Trading Volume: 1,229,989

Current Market Cap: HK$642.5M

