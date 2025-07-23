Mantle Minerals Sells Mt Roe Project to Northern Star for $13.5 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Caeneus Minerals Limited ( (AU:MTL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mantle Minerals Limited has strategically divested its Mt Roe gold project subsidiary to Northern Star Resources Limited for $13.5 million, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to unlock value from its portfolio. This transaction enhances Mantle’s focus on its remaining exploration assets, particularly the Yule River and Pardoo Projects, while the company also received a co-funded drilling grant for the Mt Berghaus Project, further consolidating its strategic land holdings.

More about Caeneus Minerals Limited

Mantle Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company holds interests in various projects, including the Yule River Project and the Pardoo Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant nickel resource.

Current Market Cap: A$6.2M

Find detailed analytics on MTL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue