Mantle Minerals Receives Significant Convertible Notes Conversion

An update from Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) is now available.

Mantle Minerals Limited, a company listed on the ASX, has announced that it has received conversion notices for over 51% of its convertible notes, amounting to $742,000 in principal. This conversion is contingent upon shareholder approval, with a meeting scheduled for September 2025. If approved, the notes will be converted into fully paid ordinary shares at a conversion price of $0.001 per share, with additional options issued. Failure to secure approval will necessitate repayment in cash.

Caeneus Minerals Limited

Current Market Cap: A$6.2M

